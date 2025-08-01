ESPN Caitlin Clark ‘Target' Take Turns Heads After Sophie Cunningham Admission

Ever since Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark stepped onto the court, fans and critics alike have had heavy debates as to the target on her back––some claiming excessive physicality has been directed Clark’s way, while others feel she was no more a target than any other rookie entering the league.

But in a recent segment of NBA Today on ESPN, a clip from Sophie Cunningham’s new podcast Show Me Something was featured, where the Indiana Fever star–having faced Clark as an opponent last year––revealed that rival teams talked about how they wanted to “show [Caitlin Clark] what the W really is” during her rookie season. But now, as her teammate in year two, she called the continued treatment excessive, saying plainly, “It’s just too much.”

Sophie Speaks on WNBA players targeting Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/o0Bt0cqK1Y — J.Mac | LFG UNC (@Gameis_gameLFG) July 30, 2025

NBA Today host Malika Andrews commented on the featured clip telling ESPN analyst Ramona Shelburne, “I think Caitlin’s had a little bit of a target on her back probably ever since she came into the league.”

Shelburne agreed and added, “Some of that is hazing. Some of that is exactly what Sophie [Cunningham] said.”

BREAKING: ESPN admits that Caitlin Clark has been targeted by WNBA Players 😳 after Sophie podcast dropped: pic.twitter.com/RVIMGDkRxm — J.Mac | LFG UNC (@Gameis_gameLFG) July 31, 2025

The comments continued to fuel debate online with one fan on X saying, “last time I checked basketball was a contact sport.. CC is soft"

last time I checked basketball was a contact sport.. CC is soft — LouCain (@lou_cain93) August 1, 2025

But others felt dismissed by last year's coverage of the situation saying, “So NOW they're talking about [Caitlin Clark] being a target, but last year we were crazy new CC stans. Typical ESPN. Good we have [Sophie Cunningham] to say the truth. [Clark] was and is being targeted.”

So NOW they're talking about CC being a target, but last year we were crazy new CC stans. Typical ESPN. Good we have Soph to say the truth. CC was and is being targeted. — Ella (@MiskaSapra_si) August 1, 2025

With the spotlight Clark brought to the league, the increased intensity and effort when going up against her from opponents isn't surprising––but whether it's standard treatment or more personal continues to be heavily disputed.

However, with players like Cunningham speaking out and national platforms such as ESPN now addressing it head-on, the narrative around Clark’s experience in the league looks to be shifting—with a renewed call for accountability from officials.

