Fever's Sophie Cunningham Reveals Mercury Tried to 'Toughen Up' Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham has seen her popularity skyrocket of late. This is in large part due to a viral moment that saw her stand up for teammate Caitlin Clark amid a physical contest with the Connecticut Sun on June 17.

After that moment, Cunningham vowed to protect "the star player of the WNBA", much to the delight of Fever supporters and Clark's massive fanbase. Since then, Cunningham has received all sorts of endorsement offers, while also enjoying a stretch of stellar play.

“It’s been a build up for a couple of years now, of them not protecting the star player of the WNBA.” pic.twitter.com/FOavJEu4qY — Ken Swift (@kenswift) June 21, 2025

Along with the aforementioned notoriety has come a newly launched podcast, as Cunningham has a new show called Show Me Something with TV personality West Wilson. And on the inaugural episode, Cunningham spilled a little tea on her former team the Phoenix Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham Says WNBA Opponents Do 'Too Much' When it Comes to Caitlin Clark

"It was a build up of a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA," Cunningham stated about why she felt the need to step in and throw Jacy Sheldon to the floor during that infamous contest against the Sun.

And it appears Cunningham has first-hand experience with that buildup, as she shared the thought process others around the league have around Clark on her new podcast.

"You have seen players in our league try to like toughen up Caitlin," Cunningham stated.

"Even when I wasn't on her team. I know the talks that Phoenix had in the locker room, 'we're going to show her what the W really is'...I get it to a certain extent, every rookie coming into the league that's how you're going to treat them. But there's just more for her," she added.

"Now being on her team and seeing it, what are people doing? It's just too much," Cunningham concluded.

Sophie Speaks on WNBA players targeting Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/o0Bt0cqK1Y — J.Mac | LFG UNC (@Gameis_gameLFG) July 30, 2025

Surely Fever fans will appreciate Sophie Cunningham standing on business once again.

Recommended Reading: