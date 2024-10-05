Women's Fastbreak On SI

ESPN Calls Out Voter Who Chose Angel Reese Over Caitlin Clark For Rookie of the Year

Several ESPN analysts made it clear how unhappy they were about Caitlin Clark's unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year snub.

Grant Young

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Anybody who thought it was controversial or incorrect that Caitlin Clark won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award doesn't know ball.

However, despite voting for Clark seeming like a no-brainer for the vast majority of the women's basketball community, one of the 67 voters selected Angel Reese instead of Caitlin Clark for the award, which kept Clark from winning ROTY unanimously.

Because the votes are kept anonymous (aside from those voters who share their choice over social media), we'll likely never know who it was that went with Reese over Clark. But whoever it was, they received a clear, stern message from ESPN analysts on Friday for their ballot.

During an ESPN segment on Friday, ESPN hosts Andraya Carter & Chiney Ogwumike went off on the voter who didn't choose Clark for ROTY.

"Hats off to Caitlin, should have been unanimous, but I'll stop there," Carter said after discussing all that Clark accomplished for the Fever this season, per X user @Sudharsan_AK10.

"No no no, I'mma pick it up," Ogwumike responded. "Because [Clark] should have been a unanimous rookie of the year... Ever since Angel Reese had that injury, and also coming off of Olympic break, Caitlin Clark separated herself. She should have been unanimous.

"Now to celebrate her... as a rookie, she was the most blitzed player in the WNBA. And she still put up 19 [points], 5 [rebounds, and 8 assists... To be able to do that as a rookie, in the face of that much defensive pressure, should've been unanimous," Ogwumike added.

Carter concluded by saying, "And this is why we would love for the WNBA to make voting not anonymous. Because if you were the person that had that one vote... we should be able to know who you are."

While Reese had a sensational first season, choosing her over Clark feels like professional negligence.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News