ESPN's Monica McNutt Continues to Get Caitlin Clark Wrong With ‘Exhausting’ Remark

ESPN analyst Monica McNutt has been off-base with several criticisms she has had of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the past.

Another example of this arrived during a recent appearance on Ryan Clark's "The Pivot" podcast.

"I think you can absolutely celebrate the basketball, and the growth, and then you just kind of got to be honest about the rest of it," McNutt said when Ryan Clark asked her how to balance the positive effect that Caitlin Clark has had on the league's coverage and the negativity it has brought to the WNBA.

"I think the exit interviews when Indiana wrapped up left some folks scratching their heads. But to Caitlin's credit, she did call out the things that she does not support. Which I have not heard vocally from her many a time," McNutt continued.

McNutt then spoke about how she can "hold a little bit of grace" for someone from the Midwest who isn't as steeped in these cultural issues as McNutt is, and therefore needs more time to find her voice and confidence when speaking about it.

"When you talk about the positivity... [it's] fantastic. But I think for me, there is no way that someone could use my likeness to support causes that I am against. And I think that is where I have found the challenge in this conversation," she continued

"As exhausting as it may be for you to have to repeat these things, how exhausting, then, is the experience of your teammates who are catching the brunt of it?" McNutt concluded.

Monica McNutt framing Caitlin Clark’s exit interview as her “finally” speaking up is misleading. Caitlin has condemned racism & harassment repeatedly since 2024 and earlier this season as well. At some point, the issue isn’t her silence. It’s the refusal to acknowledge her words. pic.twitter.com/rvd0H9AD3U — Rudy (@RudyHarlan8) October 31, 2026

Monica McNutt's 'Grace' for Caitlin Clark Misses the Bigger Picture

McNutt even seems aware that her criticism about how Clark has spoken up about these issues is unfair, given that she had to couch her comments by saying that Clark has been speaking up, as recently as in her exit interview earlier this month.

The frustration McNutt's clip is causing pertains to her reluctance to acknowledge that Clark has spoken out in the ways McNutt has sought multiple times in the past. But because Clark doing so doesn't fit the narrative that McNutt keeps peddling, she isn't going to give her credit aside from showing her "grace".

It seems like McNutt wants Clark to repeat herself every time she speaks, even when these issues McNutt is alluding to aren't the topic of conversation.

That would get redundant quickly, just as McNutt's comments have now become.