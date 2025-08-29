Ex-NBA Star Jeff Teague Makes Strong Claim About Caitlin Clark Nike Shoes

Former NBA standout Jeff Teague (who was an NBA All-Star in 2015 and an NBA champion in 2021) often has things to say about Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark.

While Teague used to be a Clark supporter, it seems that he realized hating on Clark is better for engagement and attention on social media. Therefore, he has made several comments about No. 22 that have raised eyebrows from the women's basketball community.

The most recent example came during a July 28 episode of Teague's Club 520 Podcast, when he claimed that, “I’ve been saying [the Fever don't need Clark]... She’s good, but she’s not that good. I said [Mitchell] was the best player on the team. Bro, she's the best player on the team.

"[The Fever] ain't shooting no wild a** threes [with Clark sidelined]," he added.

Pike High School head coach Jeff Teague reacts to action on the court during the first half of an IHSAA basketball game against Lawrence Central High School, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at Pike High School. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Teague got a lot of criticism for these comments, as many fans felt like he didn't have to call Clark out in this way in order to praise Mitchell. And perhaps this criticism is what prompted Teague to show Clark some love the next time she was brought up on his podcast.

Jeff Teague Makes Strong Caitlin Clark Nike Shoe Claim

On August 25, Clark and Nike released a video revealing her new logo with the company while also dropping news that her logo collection and signature product would be released at some point in 2026.

This reveal was made through a video Clark posted on her social media channels, which showed a truck driver on a highway hauling several black and white billboards of what is now known to be Clark's signature logo with Nike.

Tune in👀

Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026. pic.twitter.com/56zcH9WsPg — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 25, 2025

Teague and the other two co-hosts of the Club 520 podcast watched this release video live during an August 26 episode of the show, and offered their honest reactions to Clark's logo and ensuing shoe release.

The general sentiment from the trio was that Nike did a good job with Clark's logo. When speaking about the upcoming release her Clark's signature shoe, DJ Wells added, "[Nike] got to make her shoe the best, right?"

"Caitlin's shoe gonna be the GOAT shoe," Teague responded. He later added, "Every girl gonna have the Caitlin Clark's."

Perhaps Teague learned his lesson from the past shade he threw Clark's way. Or perhaps he just realizes that Nike has a lot of pressure to deliver when it comes to Clark's shoe, and they're likely to produce something truly awesome for it.

Recommended Reading: