Ex-Sky Coach Teresa Weatherspoon Notes 'Unnoticed' in Unrivaled Player Aliyah Boston
The Chicago Sky turned many heads within the women's basketball community when they announced the firing of first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon on September 27, 2024.
This decision was not initially well received among many Sky fans and players because of the strong bond that Weatherspoon had cultivated with Angel Reese and other members of Chicago's roster. While the Sky certainly didn't have a successful season, some believed that Weatherspoon should have been given at least one more season to display that she could turn the Sky around.
Alas, that didn't happen. But it didn't take Weatherspoon long to find another head coaching gig, as it was announced on November 15 that Weatherspoon was hired as one of Unrivaled's six head coaches.
When the Unrivaled club rosters were revealed, it came out Weatherspoon was head coach of Vinyl BC, which features WNBA standouts Arike Ogunbowale, Rae Burrell, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, and Aliyah Boston.
One cool aspect of Unrivaled is that each team has its own social media channels. And on the Vinyl BC team's TikTok, a video was posted of Weatherspoon being asked to describe her six players in one word.
Her response for Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston was especially interesting.
"Aliyah Boston: Growing," Weatherspoon said. She then added, "You have an incredible post presence. Physical. She gets the job done, she does all the little things that go unnoticed."
X user @ericaf455 reposted this snippet from the video and added the caption, "Coach Weatherspoon talking about Aliyah Boston 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
"Go AB!!"
It's interesting to hear that Weatherspoon said much of Boston's best qualities go unnoticed. Perhaps that will change if Boston shines at Unrivaled.