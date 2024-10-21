Fans Accuse Cathy Engelbert of New York Liberty Bias Over WNBA Finals Outfit
The New York Liberty became the 2024 WNBA champions on Sunday, after what might have been the most exciting playoff series in the league's history.
While Game 5's outcome didn't come without controversy, the bottom line is that the Liberty did enough to earn their franchise's first WNBA title — and that's something nobody can ever take away from them.
There were multiple noteworthy figures in the sport attending Sunday's game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Among the most notable was Cathy Engelbert, who is of course the WNBA's Commissioner.
While it makes sense that the WNBA Commissioner would be such a monumental game for her league, Engelbert attracted attention for a strange reason on Sunday.
Fans on social media noticed that Engelbert seemed to be wearing a dress that depicted New York City's skyline.
While there would be nothing wrong with wearing this outfit outside of Sunday's game, social media found it suspect that Engelbert would appear to be representing the city of one of the teams competing.
X user @clutch2_j posted a screenshot of Engelbert in the dress and wrote, "Cathy in a whole New York dress the game was over before it started 😭😭😭".
"I don’t want to be like this, but you can’t tell me the fix wasn’t in when Cathy is literally wearing the NYC Skyline on her dress," added X user @annaeknutson.
A third fan wrote, "The commissioner of the wnba wore a NY themed dress to the trophy presentation lmao".
While it isn't confirmed that it's indeed the New York City skyline on Engelbert's dress, it was made by a New York City native and certainly looks like the Big Apple.
WNBA fans seem convinced that just about everybody in the Barclays Center was working in the Liberty's favor on Sunday.