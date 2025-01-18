Fans Adore Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift Link Up at Chiefs NFL Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans in a NFL playoff game on January 18.
While many Caitlin Clark fans might not typically be tuned in to a playoff game (despite it being Clark's beloved Chiefs team playing), they're certainly tuning in to this contest because of the fact that Clark is there — along with who she's there with.
It has been revealed that Clark is sitting with her idol and pop music icon Taylor Swift in the suite of Travis Kelce (who is Swift's boyfriend).
Not only are Clark and Swift sitting together, but they've embraced multiple times after big plays by Kelce.
Fans are loving every bit of this long-awaited connection between Clark and her favorite musician, and are making their excitement apparent on social media.
"I know so many of us would love to know what this conversation was about. Seeing Caitlin and Taylor together chatting it up..that’s the pinnacle," wrote X user @ericaf455 along with a clip of Swift whispering something to Clark.
Another fan added, "Caitlin really at the game getting hugged by Taylor after every play lmfaooo this her life now," with a video of the two hugging.
"ID PAY MY LIFES SAVINGS TO BE IN THIS BOX WITH TAYLOR AND CAITLIN WHEN TRAVIS GOT THAT TOUCHDOWN WOWWWW," a third added.
It appears that the Chiefs are in a good position to win this contest and advance to the AFC Championship Game. Perhaps we'll see Swift and Clark back together during that one.