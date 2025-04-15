Fans At Odds Over Viral Post Hating on Hailey Van Lith's Angel Reese Reunion Reaction
Former LSU Tigers teammates Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith will be reuniting on the Chicago Sky, as Van Lith was drafted by Chicago with the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday.
When speaking with the media after getting drafted, Van Lith made her feelings about playing with Reese again apparent by saying, "I'm just excited to get to be around her again. I think we have a lot of similarities on how we carry ourselves and our mindset on what's important to us. And she's a dog, man.
"She turns up the intensity of everybody around her, so I'm excited to be in that environment again where she can pull more out of me than I think I have," Van Lith added.
However, this didn't stop social media from trying to drive a wedge within this reunion. X user @HeavensFX posted a video of Van Lith speaking with ESPN's Holly Rowe about the energy she can walk into in Chicago, which was captioned, "Hailey Van Lith smiling through the pain of returning to toxic hell".
The post has over 3.3 million views since it was posted about 17 hours ago.
Some fans are trying to convey that Van Lith and Reese reuniting is a recipe for disaster.
"Gritting her teeth cause she gotta go back to playing with angel 😭😭," one fan wrote.
Another added, "She’s not happy to be back with angel reese 😂".
Other fans have been quick to call this original post's bluff.
"Y’all do know both Angel and Hailey like each other and speak highly of the other right?" one fan said.
".....thats an authentic smile," said another.
There's no reason for anyone to believe Van Lith was lying about her high regard for Angel Reese unless they have a specific, skewed agenda they're trying to push.