Fans Certain of Kelsey Mitchell's Free Agency Future After Fever GM's Birthday Post
While the consensus is that the Indiana Fever have started their offseason extremely strong with their hiring of Stephanie White to be their new head coach, there's still another person fans believe Indiana must bring back to their organization.
That person is Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the first seven seasons of her WNBA career with Indiana, after having the best offensive season of her career alongside rookie guard Caitlin Clark in 2024.
Fever senior advisor and former GM Lin Dunn made it clear last month that her franchise's top priority this offseason will be bringing Mitchell back. And all signs are pointing in positive directions after Mitchell was seen sitting courtside with Caitlin Clark at an Indiana Pacers preseason game in October.
November 12 is Mitchell's birthday, and the Fever's social media team celebrated her special day with an X post that wrote, "wishing Kelsey Mitchell a big happy birthday!
"send her some love below ❤️".
New Fever COO and GM Amber Cox replied to the post by writing, "Happy birthday @Kelz_Hoop! Cheers to you and a special year ahead!"
And Fever fans seem to think that Cox wishing Mitchell a "special year" suggests that the year will take place in Indiana.
One X user wrote, "This is to anyone who thinks there is still a chance KM doesn't resign with the Fever
"Wake the f*** up".
"Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox wishes Kelsey Mitchell a happy birthday 👀," noted another.
A third fan added, "re-sign asap".
Fans will have to wait until WNBA free agency officially begins in February before knowing Mitchell's future. But all indications point to the star guard returning to Indy.