Fans Convinced Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled Angel Reese Trash Talk Was These 3 Words
There has been a rivalry brewing between two teams in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league for a few weeks now.
The two clubs in question happen to be Unrivaled's top two teams: Lunar Owls BC (who boast a 12-1 league record) and Rose BC (who are 7-6 and currently in second place).
Rose BC handed Lunar Owls BC their only loss of the season on February 21. Right after the game, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese (who scored 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in 23 minutes played during that win) mocked the Lunar Owls' "Hootie Hoo!" celebration.
This didn't seem to sit well with the Lunar Owls' locker room. And amid them exacting revenge on Rose BC with a 66-56 win on March 7, Lunar Owls BC star Napheesa Collier was seen sending words Reese's way after hitting the game-winning shot.
It's wasn't immediately clear what exactly Collier said to Reese. However, when X user @GOATSleeve22 posted an up close of Collier speaking to Reese with the caption, "Any lip readers around? 😭😭," there seemed to be one prevailing answer.
"She was mocking angels 'gimmie that [expletive]' celly," one X user wrote in response.
Just about every other answer agreed with this take, and it certainly seems like this is what Collier is saying when looking at her speaking. Reese has become notorious for saying this when grabbing rebounds, which was caught by microphones several times during her WNBA rookie season.
Hopefully these two teams will face each other in the Unrivaled playoffs so that this rivalry can come to a head.