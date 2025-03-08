Napheesa Collier Has Words for Angel Reese After Hitting Game Winner in Unrivaled
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is one of the co-founders of Unrivaled, but she's also been the best player during the 3-on-3 league's inaugural season.
Collier's Lunar Owls club has only one loss and she was the winner of Unrivaled's one-on-one tournament as well. And Collier added another game-winner to her ledger on Friday, one she was particularly fired up about.
Collier's Owls were taking on Angel Reese and Rose BC, who happen to have handed them their lone loss. It was a competitive contest and saw Reese put up another in a string of strong performances. But during the midst of the action things got a little fiery at times, particularly between Collier and Reese.
Which was culminated when Collier hit the eventual game winner, reaching the target score to bring her squad to a 12-1 record with the 66-56 victory.
After hitting the baby jumper from the left side of the lane to seal the game, Collier had something to say in the direction of Angel Reese. A moment surely to be shared plentifully on social media, as was done so by @wnbagotgame on X.
Napheesa's jawing was not picked up by microphones, but clearly seemed to be in the nature of heated competition. Something basketball fans will surely appreciate seeing from the action at Unrivaled.
Collier has plenty of bragging rights, given she leads the league in scoring while leading the Owls to a league best record. Collier is averaging more than 25 points per game over the course of the Unrivaled season, and she seemed to savor her most recent two points quite a bit.