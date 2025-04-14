Fans Forecast MiLaysia Fulwiley's Destination After South Carolina Transfer Update
While some women's basketball fans have been predicting this for months, many others were shocked when news broke that former South Carolina Gamecocks superstar sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley was entering the NCAA transfer portal and would therefore be leaving Dawn Staley's squad for two seasons.
Fulwiley has shown constant flashes of brilliance during her college career. And while there are still some holes in her game, the fact that she was coming off the bench during her sophomore season frustrated many. Given that Gamecocks starting guard Raven Johnson is returning for another year and Dawn Staley added 2024-25 NCAA leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson via the transfer portal, there wasn't a clear path for Fulwiley to start next season.
Only Fulwiley truly knows why she's leaving South Carolina, but the bottom line is that she's gone. On3 Sports' Talia Goodman made an April 14 X post that read, "BREAKING: South Carolina’s Milaysia Fulwiley has officially entered the transfer portal with a 'do not contact' tag".
While it was known that Fulwiley was transferring, Goodman's post noting that Fulwiley has a "do not contact" tag is a compelling update to her process of choosing a new school.
A "do not contact tag" means exactly that; coaches and programs can't contact Fulwiley before she contacts them. This usually either means Fulwiley has already all but agreed to join a specific team, or she wants to be the one leading the dance, so to speak, when figuring out her next program.
This post has fans discussing Fulwiley's likely future destinations in the comments.
"Thinking about her top schools, only contender left was Ole Miss so I’m taking them," one X user wrote.
Another fan added, "Notre Dame….under armour school and she already signed to Curry Brand".
Another fan posted a gif of UConn Huskies stars looking over to another bench.
It will be fascinating to see where Fulwiley ends up.