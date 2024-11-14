Fans Give Mixed Reviews About Angel Reese WNBA Offseason Workout Footage
The WNBA offseason presents the perfect opportunity for the world's best female basketball players to continue sharpening their best skill sets while improving some of the weaker aspects of their game.
For Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese, there's no question that she's already one of the league's premier rebounders, and probably doesn't need to work on that much in order to remain so.
But Reese could stand to improve her shooting range and efficiency. The 22-year-old caught a lot of heat during the 2024 WNBA regular season because of her sub-par shooting percentage while close to the basket.
While Reese is surely working to improve that for 2025, the videos of her addressing her jump shot is what has been making the most waves on social media.
Reese was seen shooting three-pointers in a viral video from a few days ago. And on Thursday, more footage of her expanding her shooting bag has dropped.
While some fans are taking this video as an opportunity to praise the former LSU Tiger, others are throwing shade her way.
"The fadeaway jumper. They ain’t ready for Year 2!!😭," one X user wrote in response to the video.
Another fan added, "I’m telling yall 20/10+ season loading. 🔥".
Some sentiment was more negative.
"It's sad that you don't know ANYTHING about basketball.
"This shot is really terrible form. It has a far-too-low release point, especially since she cannot jump.
"If she ever made two of them in a row they'd put a guard out on her who could easily block that shot," added another fan who clearly wasn't impressed with the video.
"Ben Simmons has one of these every off-season," added another.
Fans will have to wait until the Unrivaled League begins in January before seeing whether the work Reese is putting in now has paid off.