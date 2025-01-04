Fans in Agreement Over Angel Reese's Viral Unrivaled Rose Uniform Photo
January 3 marked an important day for the new Unrivaled Women's Basketball League, as it was the inaugural media day.
This means that the six players for all six teams linked up, got to see (and put on) their jerseys for the first time, and posed for photos.
The Rose BC team features a few big personalities, as it includes Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese, Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, Phoenix Mercury sharpshooter Kahleah Copper, Sparks forward Azurá Stevens, and Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull.
Despite what fans might have assumed, it seems that Reese and Hull have already hit it off together, which was shown by Reese hyping Hull up during her media day photo shoot.
However, it wasn't until one day later that fans finally got a glimpse of Reese in her Rose uniform for the first time, as she made an X post of her new threads from her media day photo shoot with the caption, "🌹".
This post has already attracted a ton of attention, as it has over 180,000 views on the platform in less than two hours.
And the consensus among fans is that Reese stunned with this photo in her new Rose uniform.
"THE PRETTIEST TO EVER DO IT," one fan wrote in response to the photo.
Another fan added, "her eyes are truly captivating🫠".
"A literal Angel🥹," said a third.
Fans will get to see Reese in action with the Rose for the first time on January 17.