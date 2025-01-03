Angel Reese Hypes Up Indiana Fever Foe Turned Unrivaled Teammate Lexie Hull
One of the WNBA's oldest and most iconic rivalries is between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. This is because these two Midwest teams are in close proximity to each other, and have had many great battles over the years.
However, the heat behind this rivalry simmered down considerably before the 2024 season, largely because neither of these two teams has been consistently good over the past decade (especially the Fever, as the Sky did win the 2021 WNBA championship).
But all of that changed when the Fever selected Caitlin Clark and the Sky selected Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
You surely already know the backstory and details of the rivalry between Clark and Reese, who are arguably the WNBA's two biggest superstars despite only having played one professional season. Their joining these two teams reignited this Sky vs. Fever rivalry, which created a ton of attention (and tension) whenever these teams faced off during the 2024 WNBA regular season.
One wholesome storyline this season was Clark's close relationship she built with Fever teammate Lexie Hull. Now, however, Hull and Angel Reese are teammates on Unrivaled's Rose BC.
It was always going to be fascinating to see how Reese and Hull interacted, if only because of their relationship dynamics with Clark. But Unrivaled's media day on Friday showed there's certainly no bad blood between Reese and Hull.
On Reese's Snapchat story on Friday, she storms into Hull's photo/video portion of the Unrivaled media day and begins to hype her up.
"Go Lex! Okay! Okay! Okay!" Reese says to Hull, who then strikes a pose.
X user @e__gsa posted Reese's video with the caption, "angel and lexie 🌹".
Hopefully, this is the first of much more content to come between Reese and Hull during this Unrivaled season. And perhaps Clark is watching it, too.