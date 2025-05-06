Fans Predict Bree Hall's WNBA Future After Indiana Fever Roster Cut
Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard Bree Hall was waived by the Indiana Fever on May 5 after the team selected her with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Every WNBA rookie who isn't selected in the first round of the draft typically faces an uphill battle to make a team, given how limited roster space is. However, some liked Hall's chances of making the Fever's roster, if only because Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley helped develop her skills to the point where they seem suitable for the professional game.
Alas, it wasn't meant to be with the Fever. But as the community saw when Shyanne Sellers signed with the Atlanta Dream after getting waived by the Valkyries, another team could potentially decide to pick Hall up.
This is what many fans were predicting for her after the Fever's announcement was made.
"Hard to see go but something had to give
"I think it’s great they let her go now and give her chance to be picked up by someone else," one fan wrote in response to the news.
Another fan added, "I hope someone picks up Bree Hall. Her versatility can help somebody".
"I think there’s an excellent chance that she will catch on with another team. She may well be back to haunt us," a third said.
It will certainly be interesting to see what Hall ends up doing from here, and if another team shows her interest once final rosters start to take shape as the WNBA regular season approaches.