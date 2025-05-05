Shyanne Sellers Sends 4-Word Message on Dream Landing After Being Waived by Valkyries
Former Maryland Terrapins superstar Shyanne Sellers was selected by the Golden State Valkyries with the No. 17 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
However, Sellers never received an opportunity to perform in a WNBA preseason game before the Valkyries announced on May 3 that she had been waived by the team.
Many were surprised by this news, as Sellers was considered one of the best talents in college basketball last season, averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in her final season with Maryland.
When explaining why this decision was made, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase was quoted as saying, “She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything that we asked. It’s just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn’t mean it’s the most talented, it means it’s the best 12.”
However, it didn't take Sellers long to find a new home in the WNBA, as news broke on May 5 that she has joined the Atlanta Dream.
The Dream's PR team made this announcement with a social media post that wrote, "Welcome to the 🅰️ @shyannesellers !"
And soon after this news broke, Sellers made a post to her Instagram story that reposted the Dream graphic. She added, "God is so great!!
"@atlantadream let's get it #TheAtlantaTerps".
Sellers is now the third former Maryland player on Atlanta's roster, joining Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
It will be interesting to see whether Sellers can work her way onto the Dream's roster for the 2025 season.