Fans Suspect Caitlin Clark Could Be Subject of Kelce Brothers Podcast Guest Tease
Among the aspects of Caitlin Clark's December 10 feature article from Time magazine that got the most attention was when a wholesome moment between Clark and NFL superstar Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, global pop sensation Taylor Swift, was detailed.
"Swift gave Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar," the article wrote.
"She said 'Trav and I' were excited to get to a Fever game now that the tour was winding down and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her."
This seemed to stem from when Clark (who is also a massive Kansas City Chiefs fan, the team Kelce plays for) was seen meeting him during Swift's "Eras Tour" in Indianapolis back in November.
After a photo of Clark and Kelce standing next to each other surfaced on social media, one of the most common sentiments among fans was that Clark needed to appear on the "New Heights" podcast, which is hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason.
And this collaboration could be coming soon.
A clip from the December 18 "New Heights" podcast episode surfaced on social media, where Jason Kelce said, "Another special guest episode is going to be coming up Thursday, January 2nd, so be ready... We finally got someone the [podcast fans] have been demanding on the January 2nd episode. We've been waiting for this one for a long time. You're going to want to see it. You're going to want to see him or her."
Many fans seem convinced this "special guest" is Clark.
"caitlin clark? 👀🙏," one fan wrote.
"CAITLIN PLEASE," added another.
A third added, "I’m guessing Caitlin Clark".
If this guest is indeed Clark, her huge fanbase already has something to look forward to in 2025.