Fans Suspect Unrivaled Roster Expansion Could Confirm Caitlin Clark's Participation
Now that the 2024 WNBA season is in the rearview mirror, professional women's basketball fans are turning their attention toward the new Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball league, which begins in January and will be taking place in Miami, Florida.
Ever since Unrivaled was announced earlier this year, the league declared it would be comprised of 30 players; making for six teams (Laces Basketball Club, Mist Basketball Club, Phantom Basketball Club, Lunar Owls Basketball Club, Rose Basketball Club, and Vinyl Basketball Club) that were consisting of five players each.
And since Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull was the 29th player Unrivaled announced to its roster on Wednesday, it seemed that there was only one roster spot left — which would ideally be given to global icon Caitlin Clark.
But an X post from Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier on Thursday made it clear that there's a change of plans for the new league.
"Super exciting news: We are now moving from 30 roster spots to 36 at Unrivaled," Collier said. "We're able to do this because we outperformed our financial projections." She later added that the seven roster spots that haven't been announced will be soon.
Given this increase in roster size (and Unrivaled surpassing its financial projections), social media seems to believe that Caitlin Clark could be joining the league after all.
"The Caitlin stimulus just added 6 more spots. Just announce her already," one X user wrote.
Another fan added, "Yay can’t wait for the CC announcement!!!"
"bruh caitlin said yes because there is literally no way they can expand before launch if she doesn't agree to be a part of it. im going to have a heart attack before they finish announcing all the players 😭😭😭," noted a third.
Time will tell whether this expansion truly means that Clark is taking her talents to South Beach this winter.