Fans Ponder if Caitlin Clark is Final Unrivaled Player After Lexie Hull Announcement
While the new Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League's 30-player roster is now nearly complete, there has been more talk about one player who has not yet been announced than the 29 players who already have been.
Of course, this one player is Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. Despite Unrivaled's widely reported attempts to recruit Clark to the league (which will take place in Miami and begin on January 17), the financial incentives they're offering her don't seem to be convincing the 22-year-old enough.
However, Unrivaled has other recruitment tactics at its disposal, which it now appears that they're turning to.
On Monday, Unrivaled announced that Las Vegas Aces standout Kate Martin (who was Clark's teammate at Iowa and current best friend) will be playing in Unrivaled.
And it was announced on Wednesday that Fever wing Lexie Hull – who Clark has cultivated a close friendship with this season — is also playing in the league.
With these two recent announcements and just one player left to be announced, fans on social media are wondering whether this could help entice Clark.
"Lexie Hull is an amazing way to try and get Caitlin Clark to be number 30 in Unrivaled," one X user wrote.
Another fan added, "Last player is coming on the heels of Money Martin, Aaliyah Edwards and Lexie Hull? I mean it’s GOTTA be CC right?"
"Imagine that was part of Caitlin’s negotiating - that she’ll play but they have to offer Lexie as well 😂😂😂," added a third.
Hopefully fans won't have to wait long to see whether that 30th player is indeed the beloved Fever icon.