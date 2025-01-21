Fans Take Chennedy Carter's Layup Post as Possible Angel Reese Shade
WNBA free agent guard Chennedy Carter has been a central topic of discussion within the women's basketball community on Monday evening.
The first reason for this was because Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile confirmed that the Chicago Sky would not be extending a qualifying offer to Carter this offseason, which makes her an unrestricted free agent.
However, it was what came next from Carter that's making major waves.
The 26-year-old made an X post that wrote, "i think the ability to consistently make layups just puts anyone in a different tier ! so important to score easy !"
Given how Carter's Sky teammate Angel Reese had a well-documented struggle with finishing her layups during her rookie season in 2024, fans are convinced that this post was a clear shot at the "Chi Barbie".
This sentiment was strengthened when one X user responded to Carter's post with a graphic showing the best and worst field goal percentages shooting layups during the 2024 WNBA season. Reese's 42.4% was the worst on the list.
Carter responded to the graphic saying, "lol u ate down ngl".
After seeing this, now even more fans feel certain that Carter was referencing Reese.
"No way you switching up on Angel like this," one X user wrote with a gif of Kyrie Irving holding his head.
Another added, "Damn…. 👀👀👀👀👀
"Guess sh*t wasn’t that sweet in the Windy City after all 😬😬😬😬".
"This is crazy ngl. Somebody who constantly went to bat for you and you talking crazy like this? Maturity is not there," said a third, referencing how Reese defended Carter from criticism multiple times during the season.
It must be noted that Carter appeared to say she was talking about the Unrivaled slate of games on Tuesday night, as she wrote, "yeah , the games have been pretty good though !" when a fan responded with, "Why y’all being weird in the comments? She’s clearly talking about the Unrivaled game that just ended. 😂".
In fact, it seems that she could be alluding to DiJonai Carrington, who is also included on the aforementioned layup field goal percentage graphic and struggled mightily for Mist BC (who missed multiple layups as a team) on Monday night, scoring 2 points on 1-10 shooting.
But that won't keep fans from thinking she's alluding to Angel Reese.