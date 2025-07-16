Fever Coach's Caitlin Clark WNBA All-Star Status Decision Statement Raises Eyebrows

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark won't be playing in her team's July 15 game against the New York Liberty. This is the byproduct of Clark tweaking her right groin in the final minute of Indiana's victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

This tweaked groin (which was seen on live TV) caused a ton of concern among the women's basketball community; not only because it put Clark's status against New York up in the air, but more so because it made it unclear whether No. 22 would be able to compete at WNBA All-Star weekend, which starts in two days and is being hosted by the Fever.

It's still unclear whether Clark can participate in the three-point contest and the All-Star game itself (both of which she's slated to compete in) because of the groin injury. And Fever head coach Stephanie White didn't make matters any clearer when speaking with the media before Wednesday's game.

"Anybody who has been injured, as most of us have, being injured and continuing to have setbacks, is frustrating. Mentally, emotionally. Oftentimes, being injured is isolating," White said, per an X post from Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak on SI.

"Caitlin and her team will make decisions when it comes to the All-Star [weekend]," White later added. "For me, it's a big deal for us to have All-Star in Indianapolis. And of course, with Caitlin being a focal point of all of that. As the coach of the Indiana Fever, it's not a bigger deal than our long-term season. But it's also part of the fun.

"Those are conversations that Caitlin will have with her group. I probably won't be a part of those, but we're gonna support her no matter what," White concluded.

Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s status for All-Star pic.twitter.com/oyp65snJyY — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 16, 2025

The fact that White, who is Clark's head coach, won't factor into deciding whether Clark will compete during the All-Star weekend festivities is being met with some confusion, given that most assumed she'd be a key part of that decision-making process.

