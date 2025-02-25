Fever Coach Stephanie White Notes How Team Fit Two WNBA Free Agencies Into One
On February 25, news broke that Indiana Fever player Kristy Wallace has elected to sit out the 2025 WNBA season for reasons that are currently unknown.
While this news came as a surprise to Fever fans and the basketball community as a whole, she didn't make a major impact on the court last year. And considering the other major improvements that the Fever have made to their roster this offseason, Wallace's absence will probably not be too detrimental.
There's no question that the Fever's offseason was a resounding success. And during a conversation with Mike Lindsley that was released on February 24, Fever head coach Stephanie White detailed what went right when it comes to Indiana's offseason strategy.
"I'm really excited about our club," White said. "We did really well in free agency and we addressed some issues that we needed to address. Certainly getting some veteran players who have championship experience and leadership experience that can plug some holes for us where we needed it."
She later added, "The second thing, and I thought this was gonna take another year to be able to do that, we've really developed our quality depth. And oftentimes, if you're trying to address two issues in free agency, or two issues in an offseason, you only get one, right? And that was free agency and depth for us. And we were fortunate to be able to do both.
"I think it puts us in a position to compete," White added. "We've got to make sure that we're efficient through four quarters and we're efficient through an entire season... So now being able to build that quality depth... is going to be critical for us."
The Indiana Fever are going to be fun to watch during their 2025 campaign.