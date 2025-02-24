Fever's Natasha Howard Gushes Over Love Shown Since WNBA Free Agency Signing
One of the biggest moves that the Indiana Fever made this offseason (and there were many) was their signing of former Dallas Wings standout Natasha Howard.
While Howard might not be well-known to the casual WNBA fan, she was certainly on the radar of Indiana's front office. Fever general manager Amber Cox conveyed in a February 19article from IndyStar's Chloe Peterson by saying, “I think it was Day 1 when I got this job, Kelly and I were on the phone, and we had two things on our to-do list: re-sign Kelsey Mitchell and bring back Natasha Howard.
“We have been focused on this day and this moment since the day we started this process," she added.
On Sunday, Peterson posted a photo of a recent feature article on Howard that's included in the Sunday Star. Her caption wrote, "Natasha Howard, drafted to the Fever at No. 5 overall in 2014, is back where she started. This time, she’s bringing a crucial veteran voice to Indianapolis."
Howard soon replied to this post, writing, "This is the best I’ve ever been treated in my entire career. The love is unexplainable. I’ve always mattered now I’m being shown how much of impacted I’ve always been in the league. I can’t lie it feels good. God is so amazing ♥️🤒".
Howard is clearly feeling the love from the Fever franchise, whom she was drafted by in the 2014 WNBA Draft. And if she can help propel them to a WNBA championship in the coming years, she'll quickly become an icon in Indianapolis.