Fever Fans Take Team's Kelsey Mitchell Post as Good WNBA Free Agency Omen
Just about every Indiana Fever fan in the world is anxiously awaiting the outcome of superstar guard Kelsey Mitchell's free agency status over the next couple of weeks.
There are plenty of reasons these fans should be optimistic about Mitchell potentially returning. Not only has the Fever's front office asserted that re-signing her is their top priority this offseason, but they're almost certainly going to place a core designation on her, which means she could only sign with the Fever in free agency and would have to negotiate a sign-and-trade afterward if she wanted to play elsewhere.
Still, this doesn't guarantee Mitchell will be back in Indiana; which Chicago Sun-Times reporter and WNBA insider Annie Costabile asserted in a January 10 article by writing, "Mitchell is coming off her best season after averaging 19.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field. There’s no question that she will be cored by the Fever, but whether or not they can convince her to re-sign is still up for debate.
"The two-time All-Star will have her pick of teams," Costabile continued. "However, Mitchell could be the difference in the Fever having a real shot at title contention in 2025. Winning free agency starts with re-signing Mitchell."
Despite this uncertainly, the Fever's X account is still posting about Mitchell, with a January 14 X post showing a photo of her with the caption, "#0 😤
"tap, hold and load in 4k."
In what's likely an effort to speak Mitchell's re-signing into existence, Fever fans in the comments are taking this post to mean her return is imminent.
"Y'all this has to mean something!🤞🤞," one X user wrote in response.
Another added, "Is this a prequel to something?"
"Am I allowed to read between the lines orrr….?" a third wrote.
Hopefully these fans' Mitchell fantasies will be fulfilled sometime in the next couple weeks.