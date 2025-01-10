Fever's Chances of Re-Signing Kelsey Mitchell 'Still Up for Debate', per WNBA Insider
The Indiana Fever have a chance to become immediate WNBA championship contenders for 2025 if they have a successful free agency signing period this offseason.
And according to many within the industry, success in this regard for Indiana would mean signing two players.
One of those is Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally, who made it very clear during her Unrivaled media availability session on January 9 that she has played her last game in Dallas and will be finding a new team to play for this offseason.
In a January 7 article, Chicago Sun-Times reporter and WNBA insider Annie Costabile wrote, "The Fever are the most intriguing prospective landing spot for Sabally, considering the lineup they already have in place," which conveys that Indiana is in the running to secure her.
The second player Indiana is keen on this offseason is longtime Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell. Indiana's front office has asserted several times that bringing Mitchell back to their team is their top priority, and appear ready to core her and give her a big contract.
However, that doesn't necessarily guarantee Mitchell will want to come back — which Costabile alluded to in a January 10 article.
"Mitchell is coming off her best season after averaging 19.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field. There’s no question that she will be cored by the Fever, but whether or not they can convince her to re-sign is still up for debate," Costabile wrote.
"The two-time All-Star will have her pick of teams. However, Mitchell could be the difference in the Fever having a real shot at title contention in 2025. Winning free agency starts with re-signing Mitchell."
The saga to re-sign Mitchell will surely have fans on the edges of their seats until her ultimate decision is made.