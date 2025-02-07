Fever Reporter Claims Caitlin Clark 'Hoped' Team Would Sign Sydney Colson
WNBA veteran and two-time champion Sydney Colson agreed to a deal with the Indiana Fever in free agency, which was announced earlier this month.
In a February 6 press release, Colson was quoted saying, "I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them. I’m excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I’m ready to get to work.”
There's no question that Colson will be the backup point guard behind Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. And according to a February 7 article from TheNextHoops Fever reporter Tony East, Clark preferred that the Fever acquire Colson for this role.
"The Indiana Fever really wanted Colson. Caitlin Clark specifically hoped Colson could join the squad," East wrote.
"The team has a plan for Colson on the hardwood and believes that she will fit in well as the backup point guard behind Clark. Finding the right role was important to Colson in free agency, and she should have more usage in Indiana than she did with Las Vegas," he added.
Clark's best friend Kate Martin played alongside Colson on the Las Vegas Aces during the 2024 regular season. Perhaps Martin spoke to Clark about how great of a teammate and player she is, both on and off the court.
Given Colson's infectious personality, it will be fun to see how she blends in with the Fever's current roster, and what sort of culture and camaraderie will stem from that.