Sydney Colson Shares Factors Behind Indiana Fever WNBA Free Agency Signing
On February 4, news broke that two-time WNBA champion and longtime veteran guard Sydney Colson agreed to a deal with the Indiana Fever in free agency.
There's no doubt that Colson (who has been in the WNBA since 2011 and spent the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces) will add a ton of value for the Fever both on and off the court. Her charisma and comedic persona will quickly make her a fan-favorite among the Fever faithful and she should add a degree of stability to Indiana's second team when Caitlin Clark needs a rest.
The Fever made their signing of Colson official on Thursday. And in a February 6 press release, Colson spoke about what went into her decision to join Indiana.
“I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana. I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them,” Colson is quoted saying in the press release. “I’m excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I’m ready to get to work.”
In the same press release, Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox says, "Sydney is a proven veteran in our league and throughout her career, delivered for her teams in many big moments. She brings a championship pedigree to the Fever, adding depth to our point guard position.
"We have the utmost confidence in her ability to step into any situation and deliver on both ends of the floor."
It will be fun to see what wrinkles Colson brings to Indiana in 2025, both when it comes to their on-court chemistry and off-court camaraderie.