Fever's DeWanna Bonner Addresses Physical Scuffle With Caitlin Clark in WNBA Playoffs
During game 2 of the Indiana Fever's WNBA playoffs series against the Connecticut Sun, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and former Connecticut Sun standout DeWanna Bonner got into a feisty physical exchange.
Clark took a three-point shot while being guarded by Bonner just a few minutes into the game. Clark missed the shot but thought Bonner fouled her when she attempted to land.
As a result, Clark began complaining to the referee. Bonner didn't seem to appreciate this, as she began chirping at Clark; to which the rookie responded by shoving Bonner, which the veteran responded to by swiping Clark's arm away from her.
The Sun ultimately won the game and the series. However, Bonner has also recently joined the Indiana Fever in free agency.
During her introductory press conference with the Fever on February 10, Bonner was asked directly about this physical exchange with Clark (while Clark was listening to her from a few feet away).
"I'm glad you asked that question because my inbox has been going crazy about that moment. But I think it's just two competitive players that want to win and push to get over the finish line. It's playoffs, so emotions are high, tensions are high," Bonner said about this exchange after being asked about it directly by The Athletic staff writer James Boyd.
"But I couldn't be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin. We actually had a great workout this morning, and I think we just feed well off of each other," Bonner continued. "So I'm just here to hopefully give my little leadership advice, I don't think I need to push her to be any type of player that she isn't already. And I'm just happy to be here, and I hope that I can give her some knowledge to take her game to a different level, so she can pass that along to other players."
She then added, "Coming into this league is not easy by any means. Especially [Clark's] path. But to see what she has already done for this league and this organization is kind of insane, and you don't see that a lot for rookies.
"Hopefully, like I said, I can make her life a little easier... but hopefully she can make my life a little easier," Bonner concluded with a smile.
Clearly Bonner has put that exchange behind her, and is excited to be joining forces with the 23-year-old superstar.