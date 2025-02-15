Fever's Lexie Hull Asserts Angel Reese Would 'Spoil' Her on Valentine's Day Date
Many members of the women's basketball fanbase spent their Valentine's Day evening watching Napheesa Collier get crowned as the champion of the inaugural Unrivaled one-on-one tournament.
While this may not have necessarily been the most romantic thing to do on February 14, there didn't seem to be many complaints about having this tournament available to watch.
Due to yesterday being Valentine's Day, the holiday was a topic of discussion among the Unrivaled players — especially after the DraftKings Network Good Follow show asked players who out of their teammates would be the best and worst Valentine's Day dates.
When answering who the worst Valentine's Day game would be on Rose BC, Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull said, "Oh, this is tough. I'm going to say [Brittney Sykes]. She's going to be mad at me," per an X post from the Good Follow's social media account.
Hull was later asked who the best Rose BC Valentine's Day date would be.
"Probably Angel [Reese]. She'd spoil you," Hull responded.
Hull and Reese appear to have built a solid relationship during their short time at Rose BC in Miami this offseason. This was shown last week when Reese took credit for Hull's walkout song of"Set It Off" by rapper Boosie Badazz that she used during the first round of the Unrivaled one-on-one tournament.
After Reese paid off her mother's mortgage as a birthday gift last month, we do not doubt that Hull is correct in asserting that the Sky superstar is willing to spoil anybody she deems worthy.