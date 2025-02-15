Fever's Lexie Hull Asserts Angel Reese Would 'Spoil' Her on Valentine's Day Date

Love is in the air… sorta💘 Unrivaled players spill on who the best & worst Valentine’s date on the team—this could get messy 🫢



💞ft. @kate_martin22 @CourtMWilliams @lexiehulll @Raehoops @AaliyahEdwards_ & @33katielou @unrivaledbasketball 💙💜 pic.twitter.com/WQqYdZgIFL