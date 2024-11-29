Fever's Lexie Hull Conveys Value of Caitlin Clark Camaraderie Amid WNBA Expectations
Anybody who followed the Indiana Fever during the 2024 season could tell that many of the team's players had great relationships with each other, both on and off the court.
This was conveyed on the court by the chemistry that Indiana's high-powered offense exuded, which led to a lot of assists (primarily from Caitlin Clark).
And the Fever's off-court chemistry was shown through various social media posts and comments from Fever players like Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, and Clark.
Perhaps the strongest bond was between Hull and Clark, who have spent a lot of time together off of the court since the 2024 WNBA season ended. And Hull got honest about the value of this friendship during her November 29 interview on the "Convos With The W" She’s4Sports series.
"I think it was important to get to know her off of the court," Hull said of Clark. "Because I do think that connections, getting to know people, really play a part in the success of teams.
"And it's really awesome to get to know her as well, because she's a great person," Hull added. "But you have all these expectations put on her, and our team has put on her, and fans have put on her. So to see her kind of be so mature in that transition has been awesome, and I'm just really proud to have her on the team."
There's no question that Clark has handled these massive expectations with a ton of grace, and surely will continue to do so as her WNBA career progresses.