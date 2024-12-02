Fever's Lexie Hull is Yearning for Caitlin Clark's Yapping
The Indiana Fever appeared to have a lot of fun on the court during the 2024 WNBA season.
And anytime a team appears to be having fun, it's probably a testament to the chemistry and camaraderie that exists within their locker room. While fans only got to see select snippets of Indiana's locker room as the season progressed, there seemed to be a lot of good energy at nearly all times.
Much of this is surely owed to Caitlin Clark. Not only did her generational talent turn the Fever into a force on the floor, but her being a kid at heart and remaining lighthearted when the moment called for it seems to have rubbed off on her teammates.
Fever standout Lexie Hull alluded to this during her November 29 interview on the "Convos With The W" She’s4Sports series, when she said of Clark, "I think it was important to get to know her off of the court. Because I do think that connections, getting to know people, really play a part in the success of teams.
"And it's really awesome to get to know her as well, because she's a great person," she continued.
While Hull was complimentary of Clark during that interview, she threw a lighthearted tease her way on her Instagram story Monday.
Hull posted a photo of her and Clark conversing on the court with their jerseys over their mouths with the caption, "@caitlinclark22 yapping per usual".
On top of that, Hull wrote, "miss it!"
We learned today that Hull will get to hear Clark's on-court yapping again on May 17, which is when the Fever's regular season begins.