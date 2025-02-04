Fever's Natasha Howard Reveals Why She 'Can't Wait' to Play With Caitlin Clark
On January 31, the Indiana Fever announced that they had signed former Dallas Wings standout Natasha Howard (who is a two-time WNBA All-Star and 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year) to a contract.
This ended up being one of several moves the Fever made to improve their roster for the 2025 season. Along with re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and bringing Howard on board, they also acquired Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner.
Indiana is a familiar franchise for Howard, as she was drafted by the Fever with the No. 5 pick of the 2014 WNBA Draft. She then spent two seasons playing for the Fever before joining the Minnesota Lynx, where she ended up winning a WNBA championship.
Upon news of her signing, Howard made an X post that wrote, "It feels good to be back where I started 🤍💙♥️ #fevernation".
Howard's introductory press conference with Indiana took place on February 4. And at one point, she got honest about the prospect of playing alongside Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
"She can spread the floor by shooting, she can dictate the floor as a point guard," Howard said of Clark, per an X post from @nosyone4. "She's an amazing passer, so I can't wait to run the floor and get those passes.
Howard then continued, "[Clark] has grown this past season, just how she has taken the game day by day, and also just learning from other players and stuff. So I'm just really excited to be a part of this team and also ready to catch her passes."
We imagine that Howard getting easy transition layups as a result of Clark's elite passing will become a common sight during the Fever's 2025 campaign.