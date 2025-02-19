Fever Star Kelsey Mitchell Shows Love to WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has not always been the biggest fan of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
There have been numerous instances of Swoopes deflecting or detracting from the 23-year-old basketball icon's greatness whenever she was brought up over the past 13 months or so. However, that did change when Swoopes gave Clark her flowers during a January 31 episode of the GIl's Arena show.
Regardless of how one feels about Swoopes' off-court opinions and actions, nobody can deny that she is an all-time WNBA great. This is proven by her being a four-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA MVP, and six-time WNBA All-Star, among the many other accolades she amassed during her playing career.
It's this success that prompted Clark's Fever backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell to call Swoopes her "GOAT" during a February 7 episode of the Easy Buckets podcast.
"I was around at a time where basketball was constantly starting to get noticed. Like, I ain't seen Maya Moore until like, 'Damn, who is this?' You know what I'm saying?" Mitchell said when former Fever player Erica Wheeler asked her who her WNBA GOAT was.
"And then my mom put me on game of who Sheryl Swoopes and all them, and I'm like 'Damn, I got a chance to go back and watch who Sheryl Swoopes was?'
"It's hard to say right now," Mitchell continued. "Sheryl was amazing though. Sheryl was amazing."
Wheeler then took this as confirmation that Mitchell declared Swoopes her GOAT, which Mitchell accepted.
"We love you Sheryl," Mitchell concluded.
It will be interesting to see whether Clark's massive fanbase has any opinion on this sentiment from Mitchell.