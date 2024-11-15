Fever Teammate Cooked Caitlin Clark Over Golf Game
The talk of the women's basketball world over the past few days is Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark partaking in a golfing pro-am competition in Florida on Wednesday.
While Clark had some solid moments during the competition, she needed a couple of hilarious mulligans during her round that caught the attention of her Fever teammates.
While Clark showed some pretty solid skill, she still probably isn't the best golfer on Indiana's roster. That distinction belongs to Grace Berger, who we learned earlier this year won a state championship in golf back in high school.
Clark posted a series of photos from her golf excursion on Instagram Thursday. And one of the top comments from from Berger, who wrote, "if I hadn’t seen the video of the shank these photos would’ve convinced me that you could beat me".
Even Fever player Aliyah Boston had to admit that Berger got Clark good, as she replied, "@graceberger_ why are you so funny😂😂".
Perhaps Clark had this cooking coming after some words she had about Berger's golf game during a speaking engagement on Tuesday went viral.
"I haven't played with anybody on any other [WNBA] team, but some of my teammates golf. Actually, one of my teammates was a state champion golfer, so she's pretty good," Clark said of Berger.
"I actually haven't played with her yet," Clark added. "I think she might be scared or something, I don't know why. Her game must have gotten rusty when she became a professional basketball player."
It sounds like Clark and Berger will need to settle this budding golf beef once and for all this offseason.