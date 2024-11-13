Fever Teammate Conveys Caitlin Clark's 'Goofy Side' in 7 Words After Golf Shank
The camaraderie and chemistry that Indiana Fever players have with each other was on full display for most of the 2024 WNBA season.
A major part of this was owed to rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who orchestrated the Fever's offense on the court and remained a center of the conversation off of it.
The latter half of this has continued into the WNBA offseason; especially on Wednesday, when Clark took part in an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition called the "Annika", which was hosted by Annika Sorenstam.
Clark's time competing on the golf course is now over. However, the 22-year-old left the many fans in attendance with some extremely memorable (and hilarious) moments.
One of these came when she shanked a shot off the tee during a drive, which nearly nailed some of the fans watching her perform.
The Just Women's Sports Instagram account posted a fan video of this shot with the caption, "This angle of Caitlin Clark’s shank is wild 😅".
The two top comments on the post are both from Clark. In one of them, she wrote, "This is the greatest video ever." And in the other, she added, "I’m so real".
This video has since been reposted numerous times across social media. And after one X account posted it, Clark's Fever teammate Erica Wheeler commented and said, "Glad yall can see her goofy side 😂😂😂".
Wheeler has become one of the Fever fanbase's most beloved players due to some heartfelt posts she has made in the past.
And now Fever fans have another reason to be thankful for Wheeler (and Clark) during this long WNBA offseason.