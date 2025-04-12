Flau'jae Johnson Gets Honest About LSU Teammates Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team has had a considerable number of changes to its roster since its 2024-25 NCAA season ended.
The good news for them is that former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval (who averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a team-leading 1.7 blocks per game last season after being the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class) has transferred to LSU for next season.
However, the Lady Tigers have also lost three players in the NCAA transfer portal: forward Sa'Myah Smith (who posted consecutive double-doubles in the 2025 NCAA Tournament), junior guard Last-Tear Poa, and former five-star prospect Aalyah Del Rosario. Not to mention that star forward Aneesah Morrow is entering the 2025 WNBA Draft.
One LSU star who's sticking around is Flau'jae Johnson, who elected to return to Baton Rouge for one more season before entering the WNBA.
During an April 10 episode of her Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae podcast, the Tigers standout addressed her teammates entering the transfer portal.
"When my teammates be going in the portal, I don't know how to feel, bruh," Johnson said. "It be hard for me, bruh... I don't know how to feel when my teammates go in the portal."
When she asked if she hears the news once it drops instead of before, Johnson said, "Yeah, when it drops, you kind of just find out... you just see them one day and then they in the portal."
The abundance of NCAA transfers each offseason is an unavoidable reality for nearly all teams at this point, and certainly makes for a strange dynamic between former teammates.