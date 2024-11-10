Flau'jae Johnson's Bold LSU vs. Alabama Football Prediction Backfires Big Time
Flau'jae Johnson can do no wrong at this point in her college basketball career.
The LSU Tigers superstar (who could be the most underrated player in all of college basketball) started her 2024-25 regular season with a bang, averaging 24.5 points per game across both of LSU's first two games (both of which were dominant wins).
And Johnson is also crushing it off the court. This is proven by her booming music career that included her recently sharing the stage with Lil' Wayne, and by the adoration her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast has received from the women's basketball community of late.
However, there's one thing that Johnson did get very wrong on Saturday.
The 14th-ranked LSU football team played a home game against the 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.
In the morning, Johnson appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday alongside her entire LSU team. After being asked about performing alongside Lil' Wayne as part of her birthday celebration, Johnson was asked what her prediction for the upcoming football game was.
"LSU by 30, let's go!" Johnson said with confidence.
Over 12 hours later, the highly-anticipated football game just wrapped up — and Alabama won by a score of 42-13.
Johnson's confident prediction certainly didn't age well. And she tried to play it off by posting, "That’s not what I meant …," on X as the final seconds of the blowout ticked off the clock.
We can't blame Flau'jae for showing support to her school. But the fact that Alabama won by 29 points after her 30-point LSU win prediction is going to bring Alabama fans a lot of laughs on Saturday night.