Former Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder Praised Caitlin Clark's Comedic Chops

Former Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder spoke out about how funny Caitlin Clark is in a recent interview.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) talk during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Saturday, April 6, 2024 in Cleveland.
Everybody who watches or pays attention to women's basketball is well aware of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's abilities on the basketball court.

And sometimes her quirky personality comes out on the court, as well; especially through the emotions she displays after draining a deep three or while on the bench when a win for her team is already assured.

Unfortunately, this is often the extent of the personality fans get to see from the beloved 22-year-old. Given Clark's massive platform (and the stakes that come with it), she typically prefers to play the diplomat when speaking with the media.

Although many of Clark's teammates and coaches have stated how funny she actually is. This was shown when Clark's former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi said of Clark, "If you guys could see how she actually acts when she's comfortable and in her element, you'd be like, 'Nuh-uh, this is not the girl that be dropping 50-bombs.' But it really is. She is so strange. Strange girl. She makes me look really normal," in a recent podcast episode.

It's also conveyed with a quote that Clark's former Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder recently made.

"You're doing standup comedy. One athlete can write your jokes. Who are you choosing?" Whistle reporter @MaddyH00ps asked Bluder in a TikTok that was posted on Tuesday.

"Oh, Caitlin Clark, all the way," Bluder responded right away. "She has been on Saturday Night Live already, so."

Hopefully, Clark's comedic side will continue to show itself as her iconic professional basketball career continues to progress. Surely the Unrivaled Women's Basketball League is hoping it will appear in Miami come 2025.

