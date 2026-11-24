The UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks will meet on Tuesday night in what should be a fiery spectacle. This meeting will be under a microscope, but likely for the wrong reasons.

UConn hasn't looked like themselves this year, as they sit at 4-2 and No.7 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Both of their losses were by double digits. Their first defeat of the season came in an upset to Michigan 77-66. Their latest was a 69-51 loss to Louisville, where at one point they trailed by a whopping 26 points.

On top of that, the confrontation between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley after last season's Final Four will be brought up plenty of times before both of their teams tip off on Tuesday. Auriemma has been relatively outspoken this season due to his team's play, so it'll be interesting to see what comes of it when they meet with South Carolina.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley (left) shouts at UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma after a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All is good on Staley's front, as her Gamecocks are 6-0 and own the unanimous No.1 spot in the AP Poll. South Carolina's been rolling, as four out of their six wins were by double digits. Perhaps their most exciting matchup of the year was against No.4 USC, where they took down JuJu Watkins 89-85.

NCAA removes required pregame handshake following Auriemma-Staley beef

Geno Auriemma exchanged words with Dawn Staley in the final seconds of South Carolina and UConn’s Final Four matchup. pic.twitter.com/S6anlPKqwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

Auriemma was upset after their Final Four loss last season because he felt disrespected about waiting for Staley pregame for their handshake. Staley felt that his frustrations were more directed towards the UConn-South Carolina rivalry.

Interestingly enough before their rematch on Tuesday night, the NCAA announced they'll no longer mandate pregame handshakes during the women's tournament after the Auriemma-Staley debacle, according to ESPN.

"According to the memo, which was obtained by ESPN, though the committee said it "encourages" coaches to shake hands informally before team introductions at the tournament, it will not be mandated."

They're not mandatory for the regular season as well, so it'll be interesting to see if Auriemma and Staley will meet pregame and exchange pleasantries.

Auriemma did reveal that he hasn't spoken to Staley in a few months since their altercation. “I’m not playing, so I’m just trying to coach my team because they’re the ones playing,” he said. “And that’s what people are coming to watch, I think. They’re coming to watch South Carolina and Connecticut play against each other.”

The Gamecocks and Huskies will tipoff on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase, which can be viewed on FS1.