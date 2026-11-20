The UConn Huskies have gotten off to a rather undesirable start to the 2026-27 season. They're currently ranked No.7 in the AP Poll, with their two losses coming against Michigan and Louisville. Their next matchup comes against unranked Seton Hall, which should put them back in the win column.

Still, it's not up-to-par for Geno Auriemma, the legendary Huskies head coach who has had his fair share of dominant UConn teams. To put things into perspective, UConn went 38-1 last season, so they've already lost more games this year than they did in all of 2025-26.

Now sitting at 3-2, people are wondering if the talent on UConn is severely lacking. Their clear-cut star is Sarah Strong, the reigning AP Player of the Year who averaged 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds last season. She's actually seen an uptick in numbers this year, as she's averaging 23 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting nearly 60% from the field.

It hasn't been enough thus far, as Strong is basically carrying the Huskies. Auriemma had something to say about UConn's recent recruiting efforts and how they're being "lied to."

#UConn coach Geno Auriemma was asked if the Huskies are still big players in recruiting:



“I just don't see the value of playing a high school kid a million dollars that hasn't dribbled the ball one time in college.” pic.twitter.com/q0ah1E13PW — Nathan Canilao (@nathancanilao) November 19, 2026

“I just don't see the value of paying a high school kid a million dollars to come out of high school that hasn't dribbled the ball one time in college," Auriemma told reporters. "That's more than 90% of best players in the world in the WNBA.”

“We have an agent that talks to their agent because the kids and the parents lie to you. ‘It's not about the money. It's about academics. It's about finding the right fit. It's about the right experience.’ No it isn’t. Just say it's about the money, and we can all live happily ever after.”

Geno Auriemma admits current UConn team isn't as good as previous years

Another interesting tidbit from Auriemma's media availability was the fact that he basically admitted his current team isn't as talent as previous years. Of course, the immediate names that come to mind are Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, who both now play together for the Dallas Wings.

Geno Auriemma:



"Two years ago, (with) Sarah (Strong), Paige (Bueckers), Azzi (Fudd) and Kaitlyn Chen and those guys, we had a couple bad losses. And the reaction was a little bit different because, with that many really, really good players, that shouldn't happen... 1/2 — Jake McCreven (@mccrevenjake) November 20, 2026

If UConn lost a game in the past, it would be seen as a devastating, shocking defeat. They already suffered one of those this year in their upset loss to Michigan. Auriemma is saying that the losses they've suffered this season don't mean as much, due to the expectations being lower with lesser talent.

Strong, honest words from the UConn head coach.