Geno Auriemma Gives Instant Reaction to Paige Bueckers' 2,000 Point UConn Milestone
During the UConn Huskies women's basketball team's January 19 home game against Seton Hall, star guard Paige Bueckers scored the 2,000th point of her NCAA career.
In doing so, Bueckers became the 12th player in UConn program history to reach this impressive 2,000-point milestone and the fastest player to ever do so. She reached the mark in her 102nd career game while basketball legend Maya Moore (who holds the UConn record for most career points scored with 3,036) got to 2,000 points in 108 contests.
While UConn's game against Seton Hall is still underway, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma spoke with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod at halftime to discuss what Bueckers accomplished.
"I know what she has been through, how many times she has been dealt a bad hand and she had a lot of adversity during her whole college career, starting with COVID her freshman year," Auriemma said of Bueckers, per an X post from SNY.
"I know the points are a source of accomplishment for her. But I think us winning and us moving on and us having a magical year are probably more important to her than anything else," he added.
While both Bueckers and her close friend and teammate Azzi Fudd predicted that she would reach 2,000 points either with a free throw or a buzzer-beater, Bueckers reached the mark with a pull-up jumper in the second quarter.
Given that Bueckers is most likely going to declare for the WNBA Draft after this season, she almost certainly won't surpass Maya Moore's career points total. But that doesn't take away from the incredible college career Bueckers has produced at UConn, regardless of whether it ends with her winning a National Championship.