Paige Bueckers Becomes Fastest UConn Women's Basketball Player to Score 2,000 Points
Both Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd joked that it would be appropriate for Bueckers to score her 2,000th UConn point on either a free throw or buzzer-beater.
However, the pair's in sync prediction did not come to fruition, as Paige reached the points milestone on a pull-up jumper in the second quarter of the team's contest against Seton Hall on Sunday.
With the make, Bueckers became the fastest player in program history to eclipse the 2,000 point plateau.
She did it in her 102nd game with the Huskies, with the previous mark being held by Maya Moore, who hit the total in her 108th contest.
Bueckers' quest to become the 12th player in UConn women's basketball history to record the achievement was the talk around Storrs leading up to the game against Seton Hall, with head coach Geno Auriemma expressing what he finds most impressive about his player's prodigious points output.
Auriemma also discussed Bueckers' place in the pantheon of the program, adding that he doesn't think she needs to win a national championship in order to be considered a generational player.
But upon his star player reaching the milestone, Auriemma did state that he knows the team winning going forward would mean more to her than any individual record.
It remains to be seen where UConn will finish this season, one that Bueckers has said will be her last in college. But regardless, she will find herself forever etched amongst the prestigious history of the Huskies.
Even if Bueckers is surely still holding out hope that her name will be on the roster of a team that hoists the national championship trophy at the end of the season.