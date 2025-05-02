Women's Fastbreak On SI

Geno Auriemma Makes His Opinion of UConn Transfer Serah Williams Extremely Clear

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma sent a powerful message about his newest transfer, Serah Williams.

Grant Young

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the defending NCAA champion UConn Huskies women's basketball team had been relatively quiet in the early weeks of the transfer portal after they had won the 2025 national title, they made a major splash on April 30 when it was announced that former Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams had committed to Geno Auriemma's program.

Williams averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with the Badgers last year, and will help fill the massive void that Paige Bueckers (who wrote, "Let’s goooooo," on Williams' Instagram post announcing her commitment) is leaving at UConn by going to the WNBA.

No statement from Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was made once Williams' commitment was finalized. However, the 12-time NCAA championship-winning coach spoke about his newest transfer in a May 2 press release.

"I believe that Serah was one of the top players in the country, not only this past year, but in her career at Wisconsin," Auriemma said. "We're absolutely thrilled to have her coming to Connecticut. She's a great addition to our program. Her experience, her versatility and her ability to play at a really high level on both ends of the floor are going to be a great asset for us. I think as a person, she fits in perfectly with our team."

Williams will slot in alongside Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong as the main offensive threats for UConn next season. While this addition does a lot to make up for Bueckers' scoring, it remains to be seen who will step up in Bueckers' place in terms of being an on-court leader for the Huskies next season.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News