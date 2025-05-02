Geno Auriemma Makes His Opinion of UConn Transfer Serah Williams Extremely Clear
While the defending NCAA champion UConn Huskies women's basketball team had been relatively quiet in the early weeks of the transfer portal after they had won the 2025 national title, they made a major splash on April 30 when it was announced that former Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams had committed to Geno Auriemma's program.
Williams averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with the Badgers last year, and will help fill the massive void that Paige Bueckers (who wrote, "Let’s goooooo," on Williams' Instagram post announcing her commitment) is leaving at UConn by going to the WNBA.
No statement from Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was made once Williams' commitment was finalized. However, the 12-time NCAA championship-winning coach spoke about his newest transfer in a May 2 press release.
"I believe that Serah was one of the top players in the country, not only this past year, but in her career at Wisconsin," Auriemma said. "We're absolutely thrilled to have her coming to Connecticut. She's a great addition to our program. Her experience, her versatility and her ability to play at a really high level on both ends of the floor are going to be a great asset for us. I think as a person, she fits in perfectly with our team."
Williams will slot in alongside Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong as the main offensive threats for UConn next season. While this addition does a lot to make up for Bueckers' scoring, it remains to be seen who will step up in Bueckers' place in terms of being an on-court leader for the Huskies next season.