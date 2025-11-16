Geno Auriemma's Michigan 'Best Team' Admission Turns Heads

The way it typically goes for the country's best women's basketball teams is that the first two weeks or so of their respective regular seasons come against teams that have no business being on the court with them.

While there are some compelling games and events mixed in, almost every top team also has contests against mid-major teams that they should (and almost always do) win by a staggering margin, while also getting to rest their best players for the second half.

Then the fun typically begins after these first two or so weeks. Some top teams will play each other in non-conference showdowns, allowing teams the opportunity to compete who would otherwise only face each other in the NCAA tournament in March or early April.

This past weekend marked the unofficial start of this intriguing crop of games, which will last until around the start of the new year. And there were some interesting showdowns, including the No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks beating the No. 8-ranked USC Trojans.

But the most stunning non-conference game result from the weekend was the No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines dominating the No. 18-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 93-54 on November 15.

Michigan guard Syla Swords brings the ball up the court during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Michigan and Iowa State at Purcell Pavilion on Friday, March 21, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Geno Auriemma's Honest Michigan Opinion Raises Eyebrows

While Notre Dame (and star guard Hannah Hidalgo) certainly did not have their best game against Michigan, the performance that the Wolverines produced turned heads within the college basketball community, making many feel like this team has been criminally underrated to this point.

Michigan will have a chance to further prove itself against the defending national champion and No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies on November 21. And ahead of that showdown, legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma got honest about what he has seen from Michigan thus far.

"Based on what I've seen from Michigan they will be, for sure, the best team we play this year, by a long shot at this time in the season," Auriemma said after his team's win over Ohio State on November 16, per an X post from Avery Becker of UCTV Sports.

Geno Auriemma on Friday's game against Michigan: "Based on what I've seen from Michigan they will be, for sure, the best team we play this year, by a long shot at this time in the season." — Avery Becker (@averyybecker) November 16, 2025

This is some high praise from Auriemma, especially given that his Huskies squad faces the aforementioned USC Trojans and the No. 20-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in December before their Big East Conference schedule begins.

If anything, this makes Friday's UConn vs. Michigan matchup even more compelling. But given how UConn star sophomore Sarah Strong has looked to this point, one would have to imagine Auriemma is liking his chances.

