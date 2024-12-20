Geno Auriemma Updates Azzi Fudd's Status for UConn and USC Showdown
The Saturday, December 21 game between the UConn Huskies and USC Trojans basketball team is perhaps the most highly anticipated contest on the NCAA women's college basketball schedule for the rest of this regular season.
In addition to these two teams having deep and talented rosters, UConn and USC boast several superstars that make for must-see TV.
UConn superstar sharpshooter Azzi Fudd suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Huskies' December 7 game against the Louisville Cardinals. Fudd — who missed almost all of the 2023-24 season due to a torn ACL in her knee — was defending when she fell awkwardly after getting screened. She then went straight to the locker room.
Luckily, the worst-case scenario for this knee injury was avoided, as UConn head coach Geno Auriemma revealed on December 10 that, "Azzi Fudd suffered a minor sprain to her knee and is likely out this week. After that, she’ll be day-to-day".
Fudd hasn't played since. And there hadn't been an update on her status until Friday, when an X post from the Hartford Courant's Emily Adams quoted Auriemma saying, "The word is questionable. Probable, doubtful?” when asked about Fudd's availability for tomorrow's game against JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans.
“I’m saying there’s a chance, yeah. I know she wants to play," he continued.
This isn't the confirmation of her return fans wanted to hear from Auriemma. However, it's certainly better than him saying that there's no way Fudd will play on Saturday.
Regardless, it seems Fudd will be a game-time decision for tomorrow's contest.