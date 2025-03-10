Hailey Van Lith's Vehement Postgame Message Goes Viral After TCU Big 12 Win
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith has been one of the main topics of discussion throughout the 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season.
People were interested to see how Van Lith would fare in the Big 12 Conference after her one season under Kim Mulkey with the LSU Tigers didn't necessarily go according to plan. However, Van Lith has thrived with TCU, winning Big 12 Player of the Year and turning them into a top-10 seed in the country.
Van Lith and TCU's success continued in a big way on Sunday once they defeated the Baylor Bears by a score of 64-59 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game. Van Lith scored 20 points (including going 10 of 10 from the free throw line) in the win, which marked the first time TCU has won a conference championship since 2005.
And after the game, an passionate message from Van Lith is going viral on social media.
"Listen, they were doubling me on every ball screen, they were face guarding me when I was off the ball, they didn’t want me to have the ball, that’s okay. I made passes, and the time came to get shots off in the second half and I took them,” Van Lith said when asked about her mindset in the second half compared to the first, according to an X post from ESPN.
The post already has over 230,000 views on X in less than an hour, largely because people are happy to see Van Lith thriving in this new situation.