Hannah Hidalgo Sends Blunt Message About Olivia Miles' TCU Transfer From Notre Dame
On March 31, news broke that Olivia Miles, former Notre Dame star guard and once projected top-three pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, was not only going to forgo the draft to play another NCAA season, but was going to enter the transfer portal and leave Notre Dame.
This decision shocked the basketball world and brought questions about Miles' standing with former teammate Hannah Hidalgo. Miles addressed this directly during an April 8 Instagram live, where she said, "Yeah, we're fine," after reading a fan's question that wrote, 'You and Hannah good?'.
Miles than added, "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."
Hidaldo did an interview with Sportskeeda that was released on April 13. And at one point, she got blunt about her reaction to Miles' transfer.
"You know it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her. I don't know what's best for her. Only she knows what's best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I'm really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."
When asked about Miles' aforementioned Instagram live comment about their relationship, Hidalgo said, "It was good for her that she addressed it. However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said."
It seems like Hidalgo has more to say about this that she doesn't necessarily want to publicly convey.