Olivia Miles Addresses Hannah Hidalgo Relationship After Notre Dame to TCU Transfer
A shocking piece of women's college basketball breaking news arrived on March 31, when former Notre Dame star guard and projected No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Olivia Miles not only announced that she was going to forgo the WNBA Draft in favor of another NCAA season, but was going to enter the transfer portal and leave Notre Dame.
This came as a huge surprise, given that the Fighting Irish made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament this season. The team that beat them in that round was the TCU Horned Frogs — which is where Miles announced on April 8 that she'd be transferring to, essentially taking over the role that former Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith assumed last season.
Miles' string of decisions (combined with the other transfers Notre Dame has experienced since the season ended) has led some fans to speculate on whether there was any relationship friction between her and fellow Fighting Irish star guard, Hannah Hidalgo.
However, Miles set the record straight on this regard during an April 8 Instagram live.
"Yeah, we're fine," Miles said after reading a fan's question that wrote, 'You and Hannah good?'.
She then continued by saying, "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."
So there you have it; it sounds like Miles and Hidalgo still have a solid relationship with one another, even after Miles left Notre Dame to join the team that just beat them in the NCAA Tournament.